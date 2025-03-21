What to buy this spring — the guide to 2025 trends

A stylish girl. Photo: Freepik

It seems that not long ago we were hiding under thick coats, freezing while waiting for transport and dreaming of the sun. And now it shines through the windows every day as if to say: it's time to get ready for spring. The days are getting longer, the air is getting warmer, and it's time to look in your wardrobe and do a real reboot.

Spring wardrobe is always about balance. On the one hand, you want lightness and tenderness, on the other hand, you need to take into account that the weather can still change several times a day. That's why now is the perfect time to collect things that are easy to match, don't go out of fashion, and give you room for stylish combinations.

Universal items that can be worn for more than one season

In spring, the real stars of the wardrobe are things that can be mixed with each other. Versatility is the keyword of this season. Coats, trench coats, and light jackets are a win-win for outerwear.

Trench coat. Photo from Instagram

As for the basic items, you should take a closer look at jackets, cardigans, and turtlenecks. This year, fitted models are increasingly appearing on the catwalks, which look elegant and can easily complement any look. And light cardigans have become a real must-have.

A turtleneck is the perfect base for layered outfits: under a jacket, under a dress, or even just tied around the shoulders as an accessory is also an option.

A turtleneck. Photo from Instagram

As for the bottoms, the trends are also diverse. Maxi skirts are not disappearing, but they have been joined by midis with an asymmetrical cut. Wide jeans and trousers with arrows add a touch of sophistication to the look, even if it's just a business trip. And let's not forget about the play of textures: denim, knitwear, leather — mix it up as you like.

Wide jeans. Photo from Instagram

When it comes to shoes, everything is simple: spring is about comfort. Low-heeled boots, mules, ballet flats, loafers are the right pairs to wear with a romantic dress or a business suit.

Don't overlook accessories either — they often set the mood for the whole look. This season, large bags with a clear shape, vintage glasses, and geometric earrings are especially relevant. And if you want to add a little chic to your look, berets, silk scarves or caps will do the trick.

