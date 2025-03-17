Micro mini shorts Spring/Summer 2025 — The biggest fashion hit

A woman in a summer outfit. Photo: Freepik

Spring/Summer 2025 brings an unexpected but very stylish trend — micro shorts are back in fashion. Such mini shorts, which look more like a miniskirt, have flooded the catwalks of world shows. They could be seen in the collections of Chanel, Miu Miu, Prada, Versace and Diesel — and this is no longer just a fashion fad, but a real hit of the season.

What is special about micro mini shorts

These micro mini shorts are perfect for any style. Y2K-inspired denim, stylish leather and soft knitted shorts are all on trend. This wardrobe staple can easily be incorporated into both casual and evening looks.

Look with short shorts and a fur coat. Photo from Instagram

They stood out especially:

Miu Miu , who combined micro shorts with a bubble skirt-like silhouette and added a polo shirt for contrast;

Gucci relied on the style of the 60s and presented lime green fitted leather micro shorts;

relied on the style of the 60s and presented lime green fitted leather micro shorts; Chanel chose a comfortable striped knitwear — perfect for a cozy look for every day.

Micro shorts are no longer just about provocation. It's about playing with style, combining the unusual with the classic. They are worn with oversized coats, classic jackets, oversized hoodies or high-heeled shoes. The idea is to find your own balance: a little open, a little understated, but always trendy.

A suit with mini shorts. Photo from Instagram

Fashion is turning back to the past — a little nostalgia for the 90s, but in a new way: with better materials and a more precise fit. So if you want to refresh your wardrobe, micro shorts are a cool option that will definitely not leave you indifferent.

