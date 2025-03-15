Spring 2025 Experts' Advice — Fashion trends

A woman in white suit. Photo: Freepik

There are a lot of interesting trends taking over fashion this spring, and we can already see that floral patterns, soft pastels and warm neutrals are all the rage.

You can create outfits that are easy to adapt to any situation: a walk, work, a date, or a get-together at home, according to Elle.

Trendy details in the look for Spring 2025

Floral print

Flowers are back. For something light and feminine, choose a dress with a floral print, add simple accessories to match, and the look is complete: for example, a dress with roses, a bag in a soft pink, sling backs shoes and elegant earrings. Another important detail is a twilly that complements the look.

And if dresses are not your thing, a pair of shorts and a blouse with a floral print will be just the thing. Bright accents — shoes in a bold color, a bag and glasses — complete the look.

Shirt with a floral print. Photo: Freepik

Pastel tenderness

Although powder pink has become a favorite of the season, don't forget about other delicate colors like sky blue, mint and lavender. Try a knit mini dress with a denim jacket. Sandals, transparent sunglasses and a graphite bag are the perfect complements.

Another option is flared jeans with a fitted cardigan and elegant sandals. Simple, stylish, with a touch of elegance.

Neutral base is always in fashion

Milk, beige, chocolate — these are colors that always work. They can be used to effortlessly create any look. Throw on a light boho dress, a bag with gold details, burgundy sandals and round glasses, and you're ready for the city's fashion promenade.

And another option for changeable weather: straight pants, a sweater with a cute teddy bear, a classic trench coat, sneakers and a stylish bag. Everything is simple, comfortable and very harmonious.

Neutral colors. Photo: Freepik

Color accents for the mood

Spring is the time to add a little color to your routine. Try a basic dress with colorful accessories like a terra-cotta bag, gold hoop earrings and mustard ribbon sandals. This look won't go unnoticed.

