Going back to 2010s in fashion — How to style a basque

You know how it is with fashion — today everyone is crazy about a model and tomorrow nobody remembers it. But it only seems that way, in reality, trends just go on holiday and come back with a vengeance. This is exactly what has happened: in the Spring/Summer 2025 collections we see the spirit of the 60s, the free style of the 70s and the rebellious energy of the 80s. But the most interesting thing is that some brands have even decided to go back to the recent past and introduce basque of the 2010s.

2010s is back in fashion

It's the same basque that was worn on skirts and tops many years ago, hugging the waist and creating a feminine silhouette. Now it is back on the catwalks and looking even more striking than before.

A basque at the waist. Photo from Instagram

Basque is often confused with a peplum, but they are not the same. The basque has its own history. Items with similar elements began to appear in Spain as early as the 16th century. Later, French designers stepped in and improved the shape, and since then the basque has become a symbol of a sophisticated look.

This element returned in different eras — it was worn in the New Look days and in the 70s, and even Cristobal Balenciaga made a real fashion statement out of the basque. He himself was of Basque descent — a nice bit of history.

Stylish look with a basque. Photo from Instagram

Basque is back in fashion today. It is sewn from the same material as the main item, or, on the contrary, it is accentuated - for example, by adding a leather or suede version, playing with colors or prints. It appears on tops, dresses, skirts - and every time it adds a little playfulness and femininity to the image.

Why you should pay attention to this trend

Because it really works — it slims the waist, gives you a more graceful figure and adds elegance to even the simplest of outfits. No one knows how long it will stay with us. But one thing is for sure: it would be unfair to miss its comeback.

