Boho blouses trending in 2025 — How to style a boho blouse

Woman in blue shirt. Photo: Freepik

Boho blouses are back in fashion for Spring/Summer 2025. Light, romantic and full of charm, these flounce styles, ties and voluminous sleeves are back and will be the top trend. They create a delicate, feminine look and work well with other elements in the wardrobe.

This was reported by Vogue.

What blouse will be at the peak of popularity this year

The most popular blouse this spring is a flounce model that frame the collar and silhouette. It goes perfectly with jeans of any color: white, black or blue, making it a versatile choice for both casual and more elegant outfits. If you are looking for something to wear with a flounce blouse, jeans will definitely not let you down.

Trendy blouse. Photo: Vogue

For the new season, the main color palette for blouses is light pastels. White, soft pink, cream, beige and pastel green — these colors make blouses versatile and suitable for any wardrobe.

Meanwhile, the world's designers at Paris Fashion Week confirmed that the main trends for 2025 are romance and boho style. Isabel Marant, Chloé and Saint Laurent showed models with layered flounces. The combination of flounce blouses and vests is also relevant: Chloé suggests pairing a sheer tulle blouse with a leather vest, while Chanel adds elegance with a tweed vest with floral embroidery.

Stylish look. Photo: Vogue

An important advantage of flounce blouses is their versatility. They are suitable for both romantic looks and everyday outfits. This blouse can be safely combined with jeans, classic pants or skirts — it adapts to any style.

So, if you want to add a stylish and comfortable item to your wardrobe for the spring-summer 2025 season, a flounce blouse is definitely your choice.

