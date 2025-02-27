Gothic trend of Spring/Summer 2025 — Add mystery to your look

A beautiful woman. Photo: Freepik

The gothic aesthetic is back, and this season designers are not only playing with dark motifs, but also weaving them into a modern style with unexpected details. The classic dark romance blossoms in new forms — mystical silhouettes, deep hues, shimmering velvets and draperies reminiscent of outfits from another era, Vogue reports.

Gothic features to incorporate into your outfit

This time, Gothic is not just about black and metal details. Designers mixed it with delicacy and layering: long floral dresses contrasted with massive leather jackets and bomber jackets. Saint Laurent cleverly paired light boho dresses with brutal jackets, while Rick Owens, true to his style, once again proved that drama in fashion is an art.

Saint Laurent. Photo: Vogue

Valentino went for neo-gothic romanticism this season: Alessandro Michele's debut collection for the brand turned the runway into a stage with medieval allusions — intricate silhouettes, subtle textures and dark charm created images that were hard to look away from.

Standing Ground was no exception: Michael Stewart presented a velvet hooded gown that looked like something out of a fairy tale. Rodarte played on the fine line between tenderness and mysticism, while Balenciaga impressed with a final look with sharply defined shoulders that resembled armor.

Standing Ground. Photo: Vogue

Want to add a little dark romance to your style? Combine long dresses with leather jackets, opt for draped fabrics, and don't be afraid to play with contrasts. Gothic is no longer just about darkness — this season is all about versatility.

