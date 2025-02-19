Trend from the 70s that will make everyone fall in love in 2025

A stylish girl. Photo: Freepik

Recently, fashion has been increasingly looking back to past decades, and this spring, several iconic styles are making a comeback. Low-waisted skirts and sheer dresses from the 2000s, the loose silhouettes of the '20s flappers, and the masculine suits with trousers that became symbols of women defying stereotypes in the '80s are all back in style.

Elle goes into more detail about these trends.

Among all these styles, boho stands out, as it has held the top spot for two seasons running. Its light silhouettes, layering, and delicate details make every outfit look refined, effortless, and stylish.

What to buy this year

One of the key symbols of boho chic remains the tie-neck blouse. Combining romance with practicality, it’s perfect for both casual and business looks. You can wear it with jeans for a laid-back vibe or pair it with classic trousers for a touch of elegance. The loose fit ensures comfort all day long, while the decorative bows add a light and graceful touch.

Ulla Johnson. Photo: Elle

This spring, fashion brands presented numerous variations of tie-neck blouses. Saint Laurent focused on bold shades — olive, emerald, bright orange — and incorporated lace and sleeveless designs. These blouses are styled with contrasting mini skirts and jackets with floral prints. In contrast, Prada, Balenciaga, Chanel, and Ujoh showcased more understated versions in neutral tones.

They paired tie-neck blouses with midi skirts, sheer fabrics, and knit trousers, creating elegant and feminine looks

Saint Laurent. Photo: Elle

Fashion prints of the season also deserve special attention. For example, the striped pattern on blouses has both a sharp and romantic vibe, making it the perfect choice for both office and casual looks. Interesting interpretations of this trend can be found in the collections of Burberry and Louis Vuitton.

Another unconventional way to wear tie-neck blouses was suggested by Prada: the brand paired them with warm sweaters on top, leaving the statement bow visible. This solution not only looks stylish but also makes spring outfits more versatile, as they can be adapted to different weather conditions.

Ujoh. Photo: Elle

No matter what style you are going for this spring, tie-dye blouses are timeless. They allow you to experiment by pairing them with different things and are suitable for any situation - from business meetings to walks to romantic evenings.

