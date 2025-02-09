Spring 2025 fashion trends — what’s in the top this season

Girl in bright outfit. Photo: Freepik

Spring is on its way, and it’s time to update your wardrobe in line with the fashion trends of 2025. Designers are proving once again that fashion is cyclical, and familiar silhouettes are coming back with a new sound.

Surprising trends for 2025

Retro elegance

This season, retro-style items are attracting special attention. Puffed sleeves, round collars, detailed dresses, and elegant capes are back in the spotlight. They add romance and sophistication to the look.

Retro look. Photo from Instagram

Linen classics

Natural fabrics are always in high demand, and linen is an absolute favorite. Its lightness and comfort make it ideal for spring looks. It also combines perfectly with minimalist accessories and comfortable shoes.

Dress made of linen. Photo from Instagram

Boho chic continues to conquer

Dresses with ruffles, fringes, and flying silhouettes remain in style. They combine perfectly with leather ankle boots to create a stylish yet relaxed look.

Boho chic. Photo from Instagram

Skirt-trousers — the trend for active people

Comfort and style are what define this trend. It is ideal for those who want to look feminine without losing comfort.

Skirt-trousers. Photo from Instagram

Wide shoulders — inspired by the 80s

Jackets with a pronounced shoulder line are back in style. They add structure to the look and can be worn with both classic trousers and tight skirts.

Jacket with wide shoulders. Photo from Instagram

The color of the season is creamy yellow

The delicate pastel shade is ideal for both everyday wardrobe and evening outfits.

Yellow shade. Photo from Instagram

Tasteful transparency

If earlier the emphasis was on open fabrics, now the trend has shifted towards layering and restrained elegance. Transparent materials now complement the look rather than make it too bold.

Transparent image. Photo from Instagram

Leather gloves — an unexpected favorite

They remain among the main accessories, adding a stylish character to the look. Even in warm weather, designers actively use them in their collections.

Leather gloves. Photo from Instagram

The fashion of 2025 is a play on contrasts: comfort is combined with stylish details, and classics are given a new interpretation. The key is to choose what really suits you.

