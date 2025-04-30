The dress from the 90s is back in fashion — this summer it is triumphant

A girl in a dress. Photo: Freepik

Summer 2025 definitely has its heroine, and it is the bubble dress. It looks as if it has just flown down from the sky: light, voluminous, like whipped meringue or a soap bubble. Last year, everyone was going crazy for miniskirts of this style, and now it's time for dresses, and this is a real fashion explosion.

Vogue writes about it.

Advertisement

Why fashionistas go crazy for these dresses

These dresses are not just another trend. They carry something very special. We immediately think of films from the 90s, where girls went to prom in lush outfits, dreaming of being crowned "prom queen". But modern bubble dresses are completely different. They have naivety but also character. They are playful but also elegant. Brands such as Cecilie Bahnsen, Carven, Ferragamo, or Alaïa have done everything to prove that a fluffy dress can be a work of art, not kitsch.

Alaïa spring-summer 2025. Photo: Vogue

The silhouette of the bubble dress can be elongated or very short. It can be yellow, like butter, or discreet beige. Or it can even resemble a blanket, like at Alaïa, where the designers did not hold back their imagination. And it's cool, because every girl will find her own version among them — gentle, playful, festive, or even a little crazy.

These dresses have appeared on the catwalks of Louis Vuitton, Miu Miu, Jacquemus, and in a new look by Scandinavian Nicklas Skovgaard. Even the stars are already wearing them — Zendaya and Saoirse Ronan have appeared in bubble dresses on the red carpet.

Nicklas Skovgaard spring-summer 2025. Photo: Vogue

If you want something fashionable, but not too serious, then try a bubble dress for everyday looks: with sandals, your favorite bag, and a lighthearted attitude. This trend is not about rules, but about play. And this summer it will definitely become the main decoration of warm days.

Earlier, we wrote about which retro dresses should be in your wardrobe this year.

We also reported which dress hasn't lost its popularity for almost 100 years.