Dresses as if from your mom's wardrobe — an unexpected trend of 2025

A woman in a dress. Photo: Freepik

There is a thing that comes back into fashion every time, like a good old friend who always knows how to cheer you up — a polka dot dress. It was once worn by the movie stars of golden Hollywood, and today it is with us again, but in a completely different role.

Novyny.LIVE will tell you more about it.

Advertisement

What dresses are back in fashion again

Once upon a time, these dresses were the epitome of elegance — light fabrics, graceful silhouettes, perfect for strolling along the promenade or dining on the terrace. In the '50s, designers like Dior and Givenchy made polka dots a true symbol of femininity. The world loved this print so much that it was worn by Marilyn Monroe, Elizabeth Taylor and half of Hollywood.

But things are different now. The year 2025 dictates new rules of the game. The polka dot dress is no longer "that classic" for a special occasion. It's part of the everyday wardrobe, and now it's not just about grace — it's about character.

A romantic outfit. Photo from Instagram

A polka-dot dress plus rough biker boots, a printed t-shirt underneath, and a sports jacket on top. It all looks very stylish. A whole new style — bold, fresh and memorable.

Polka dot dress. Photo from Instagram

Interestingly, even major fashion houses did not stay away. Carolina Herrera, Zimmermann, Self-Portrait, Valentino — they all showed their own versions of polka dots this season. But instead of repeating something familiar, they created things that are easy to imagine not only on the runway, but also in the rhythm of urban life.

So if you think a polka dot dress is something for your mother's closet, think again. It changes with us. And that is its strength — to be always different, but always appropriate.

Earlier, we wrote about what dress styles are still setting trends.

We also reported which dress hasn't lost its relevance for many years.