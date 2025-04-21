The romantic dress you can't imagine summer without — ideal for warmth

A girl in a light dress. Photo: Freepik

There are things in fashion that never fail, and the polka dot dress is one of them. Like a favorite song from childhood, it is always appropriate, familiar, and gives you a sense of style without any extra effort. And although trends flash before your eyes like pictures on TikTok, this classic holds its own. In the spring-summer 2025 season, polka dots are back on top: they appeared in the collections of Miu Miu, Carolina Herrera, Valentino — and this is definitely no coincidence.

Novyny.LIVE will tell you more about it.

Advertisement

What dresses will everyone wear in the summer of 2025?

Now, designers offer to look at the familiar print from a different angle. The main characters on the catwalks are bandeau dresses (those strapless ones that reveal the shoulders) and light boho dresses that seem to be made for long walks and trips to the seaside. And do you know what's best? They are easy to make your own. You don't need a fashion degree to look chic in them.

Bandeau dress. Photo from Instagram

If you want a romantic look, choose a dress with small polka dots, add a ribbon to your hair, and ballet flats, and you'll look like you're in a French film. If you want something sharper, chunky loafers or sandals with buckles and bold makeup will make the look daring and very modern.

Advertisement

Polka dots are not just a print, they are a mood. There is something magical about it: it seems to bring you back to something familiar, but at the same time gives you a new look at yourself. In 2025, it's not just a trend — it's about women who want to be gentle, strong, bold, romantic — all at the same time.

A romantic look. Photo from Instagram

So, if you don't have such a dress in your wardrobe yet, it's time to find your own and wear it with pleasure. After all, polka dots always know how to emphasize your uniqueness.

Advertisement

Earlier, we wrote about which dress hasn't lost its relevance for 100 years.

We also reported on dresses in white that are worthy of attention.

Advertisement