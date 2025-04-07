The dress that has been worn for 100 years — an eternal classic

A girl in a black dress. Photo: freepik

There are clothes that have not gone out of fashion for years and are always relevant. One of them is a small black dress that has been in trend for over 100 years. It is a symbol of female independence and sexuality.

The most popular dress for spring-summer 2025

The small black dress was invented by Frenchwoman Coco Chanel in 1926. At first, it was not perceived as a delicate and elegant look, but rather as a uniform for governesses and maids. However, everything changed soon, and this dress became a universal base and a hit for many years.

Nowadays, there are many popular models that will suit any event and any figure. For example, such a dress can be transparent, but at the same time restrained. It will perfectly match massive bracelets, a clutch bag, and light sandals with low heels.

Sheer black dress. Photo from Instagram

You can also choose a small black dress made of eco-leather. This will create a seductive and sophisticated style. At the same time, you can also add an oversized shirt or a soft cardigan to this dress. And by replacing the heels with comfortable sneakers, you will radically change your style.

Black eco-leather dress. Photo from Instagram

You can also consider a strapless mini dress or a bandeau dress. This will make your look unique, delicate, sexy, and elegant at the same time.

A small black dress with straps. Photo from Instagram

Stylish black bandeau dress. Photo from Instagram

A small black dress is a must-have for every girl. It is a staple that should always be in your wardrobe. It is suitable for both meetings with friends and business events. The main thing is to find your own style and style it to your taste and format.

