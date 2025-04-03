Fashionable dresses from the 70s are back in trend — ideal for summer

A girl in a dress. Photo: Freepik

The 70s style is not just back, but has literally burst into fashion in 2025. And boho dresses have taken a special place among retro trends. Light, loose, a little fairy-tale — they are in the spotlight again. Once they were worn by style icons of the last century, and now they are worn by modern fashionistas, and they look simply stunning.

The Who What Wear publication writes about it.

Lightweight dresses with a touch of retro are in fashion

In the new collections of famous brands such as Chloé, Isabel Marant, and Etro, you can see updated versions of your favorite boho silhouettes. But now it's not just a loose dress with ruffles — designers have added modern touches to it: trendy colors, interesting prints, and layering. At the same time, the main thing is preserved — the spirit of freedom and ease of movement, for which we love this style.

A stylish dress. Photo from Instagram

Boho dresses have one important advantage: they suit absolutely everyone. Thanks to its loose fit, this dress does not constrain you, but rather emphasizes your figure gently and delicately. It is comfortable, beautiful, and has something magical about it — as if you are wearing not just a dress, but a mood.

This style was born in an era when young people were looking for themselves, breaking the boundaries and rejecting everything that was imposed. At that time, boho became a symbol of protest against conventional fashion. It was chosen by those who wanted to be themselves. Ethnic ornaments, embroidery, natural fabrics, flowing shapes — all of this still looks stylish, just in a slightly different way.

Boho dresses. Photo from Instagram

In the 2000s, boho became popular again — it was worn by Kate Moss, Sienna Miller, and the Olsen sisters. Then the term "boho chic" appeared, and this trend was considered the embodiment of elegant negligence. And here we are again — in 2025, where boho is relevant again. Modern variants have become even more sophisticated, but have not lost the same romance.

Earlier, we wrote about what white dresses to wear in 2025.

We also reported on the dresses that are currently the most expensive in fashion history.