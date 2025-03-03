Dresses that dazzle with their price — The most expensive dresses in history

A woman in beautiful dress. Photo: Freepik

Designer dresses have always been a luxury, but some of them impress not only with their elegance but also with their incredible price tags. Imagine buying an entire mansion or a private island, and someone spending that kind of money on a dress.

Focus magazine named the most expensive dresses ever created in the fashion world.

Expensive fashion dresses worthy of attention

Nightingale of Kuala Lumpur — $30 million

This gown is a true masterpiece created by Malaysian designer Faisal Abdullah. It is made of rich dark red silk and taffeta, incorporating more than 750 diamonds that shine like stars in the night sky. The center stone is a 70-carat pear-cut diamond. Inspired by Hafiz's poetry, the designer transformed the dress into a work of art that was unveiled at a grand show in Kuala Lumpur.

Red Diamond Abaya — $17.7 million

British designer Debbie Wingham created an Arabic-style black dress using the most expensive materials. The main highlight is a unique red diamond worth $7.4 million, which is rare even for experienced jewelers. In all, the gown contains more than 3,000 gems, including black and white diamonds, rubies and 14-karat gold. Even the threads used to sew it together are gold.

Hany El Behairy wedding dress — $15 million

Egyptian designer Hany El Behairy created a true fairy tale by adorning a wedding gown with more than 120 carats of diamonds. The gown, which took 800 hours to create, is dazzling in its detail and sparkle. The designer presented it at the anniversary show in Paris.

Queen Letizia of Spain's wedding dress — $10.7 million

When Queen Letizia married Felipe VI, she wore a luxurious gown designed by Manuel Pertegaz. It was an elegant gown of ivory silk with gold embroidered patterns that symbolized royal status.

Together with diamond jewelry, this look became one of the most expensive in history.

