TOP 5 French fashion trends for Spring 2025

A beautiful look. Photo: Freepik

Unraveling the secret of French women's impeccable style is no easy task. But who says you can't be inspired by their looks? Spring 2025 promises to be bright, and French fashion bloggers have already identified their favorites.

Cosmopolitan delved into the trends that have captivated the fashion-savvy Parisians.

Spring trends from Paris to watch out for

Wild accents

Animal prints are here to stay! Leopard, tiger or zebra, this stylish chaos continues to take over wardrobes. If it seems like leopard is everywhere, try looking at it from a different angle: leopard tights are an original alternative to colored styles, and tiger booties add character to even the simplest look.

Printed tights. Photo from Instagram

Calzedonia tights

Tights are no longer just an item of clothing — they have become a statement in their own right. Bright, lace, patterned — French fashionistas are experimenting boldly. Why not give it a try? Add colored or printed tights to your outfit and the look will instantly sparkle with new colors.

Lace tights. Photo from Instagram

The LACE jacket

Instead of the usual trench coat, a leather jacket! French women choose it as a universal option for spring. Start with a classic black one, and if you like it, feel free to go for a burgundy, green, or even chocolate shade. It looks equally cool with jeans and dresses.

The LACE jacket. Photo from Instagram

PAPAYA suit

French fashionistas love total looks. Black and beige? It's a classic! But if you want to add color, go for cherry or pale pink. The most important is not to be afraid to experiment, because monochrome always looks expensive and stylish.

PAPAYA suit. Photo from Instagram

Mary Jane shoes

If you thought ballet flats were the shoe of the season, think again! Another classic is following in their footsteps — Mary Janes. With or without straps, with or without heels, in bright colors or pastel shades, they are definitely your must-have for spring.

Mary Janes shoes. Photo from Instagram

The most important is to find that perfect pair for yourself.

