TOP 5 French fashion trends for Spring 2025

Spring 2025 inspiration — Authentic French styles
Unraveling the secret of French women's impeccable style is no easy task. But who says you can't be inspired by their looks? Spring 2025 promises to be bright, and French fashion bloggers have already identified their favorites.
Cosmopolitan delved into the trends that have captivated the fashion-savvy Parisians.
Spring trends from Paris to watch out for
Wild accents
Animal prints are here to stay! Leopard, tiger or zebra, this stylish chaos continues to take over wardrobes. If it seems like leopard is everywhere, try looking at it from a different angle: leopard tights are an original alternative to colored styles, and tiger booties add character to even the simplest look.
Calzedonia tights
Tights are no longer just an item of clothing — they have become a statement in their own right. Bright, lace, patterned — French fashionistas are experimenting boldly. Why not give it a try? Add colored or printed tights to your outfit and the look will instantly sparkle with new colors.
The LACE jacket
Instead of the usual trench coat, a leather jacket! French women choose it as a universal option for spring. Start with a classic black one, and if you like it, feel free to go for a burgundy, green, or even chocolate shade. It looks equally cool with jeans and dresses.
PAPAYA suit
French fashionistas love total looks. Black and beige? It's a classic! But if you want to add color, go for cherry or pale pink. The most important is not to be afraid to experiment, because monochrome always looks expensive and stylish.
Mary Jane shoes
If you thought ballet flats were the shoe of the season, think again! Another classic is following in their footsteps — Mary Janes. With or without straps, with or without heels, in bright colors or pastel shades, they are definitely your must-have for spring.
The most important is to find that perfect pair for yourself.
Also, we're thrilled to report that vintage styles in clothes are set to be all the rage this year!
We also revealed that the Dark Romance style is set to dominate the 2025 trends.