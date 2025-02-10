Dresses from the 2000s are back — Fashion highlights of the year

A girl in a beautiful dress. Photo: Freepik

Lately, 2000's fashion has been making a strong comeback, and it seems this wave won’t fade anytime soon. Designers are reinterpreting the iconic elements of that era, giving them a more modern and elegant touch. First, the trendy skirts from the 2000s returned, and now it’s time for dresses.

Elle has highlighted which dress styles have already become designer favorites and which ones to look for in this season’s spring-summer collections.

Iconic dresses from the 2000's that will be trending in 2025

Denim dress

If we talk about the 2000's fashion, denim was literally everywhere back then: jeans, miniskirts, tops, overalls, and, of course, dresses. It was the favorite choice of it-girls of that time — they were worn to parties, in everyday life, and even on the red carpet. Today, this model is back in an updated format.

Instead of aggressively low-rise and tight styles, the trend is for lighter silhouettes, more restrained and deeper shades of denim, as well as interesting details such as buttons, belts, and patch pockets.

Denim dress. Photo from Instagram

Dress with cutouts

Bold necklines became the hallmark of the 2000's, and although they appeared in the '90s thanks to Gucci, they really took off in the 2000's. Back then, dresses could have cutouts on the stomach, hips, back, or even the entire length of the piece.

The modern version of these dresses is less provocative, but no less effective. Designers use subtle accents: cutouts at the waist, plunging necklines or asymmetrical details that give the look a special charm.

Stylish dress. Photo from Instagram

Slip dress

While in the 90's the slip dress was associated with satin classics in the style of Kate Moss, in the 2000's it was redesigned for new trends, adding bright colors, glitter and embellishments. Pairing the dress with jeans or long sleeves became particularly popular, adding layers to the look.

Slip dress. Photo from Instagram

This season, the slip dress is back in the spotlight. It still has that signature Y2K glamour, but now it is often embellished with lace, ribbons or even sequins. It has also reappeared with jeans.

Transparent dress

In the 2000's, a dress made of translucent fabrics was a symbol of courage: it was chosen by the most daring fashionistas who were not afraid of experiments. It could be bright, shiny, or complemented by a lot of jewelry.

Transparent dress. Photo from Instagram

Now the trend is back, but in a more refined form. Instead of bright neon colors, there are soft pastels or classic black and white.

Cutouts have become less provocative and the dresses themselves are often embellished with playful elements: embroidery, draping or thin straps.

