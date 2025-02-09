What to combine the main color of 2025 — Ttrendy ideas

Stylish look. Photo: Freepik

With the arrival of spring, there’s a desire to bring something fresh and light into your wardrobe. While last season was all about creamy yellow, this year, sky blue takes center stage — delicate and airy, like a piece of the clear spring sky. Even on gloomy days, this color can lift your mood and add a refreshing touch to your look.

The good news is that it goes well with different colors, and Novyny.LIVE will tell you which ones.

What color is going to be trendy in 2025?

Harmony with gray

Gray is a classic that will never let you down. Paired with sky blue, it looks elegant and understated. This duo is perfect for an office look or a more casual style. The simplest option is a blue shirt with gray pants or a skirt. And for a cozy casual look, wear a gray knit sweater with blue jeans.

Blue and gray. Photo from Instagram

Lightness with white

For something airy and fresh, combine sky blue with white. This duo creates an elegant and clean look that is perfect for warm days. White pants and a blue blouse are a win-win. A blue dress with white boots or sandals is a stylish choice for spring walks. For contrast, add a burgundy or red accessory.

Blue and white. Photo from Instagram

Naturalness with beige

If white seems too prone to getting dirty, try replacing it with beige. This combination is reminiscent of natural landscapes: sky and sand, clouds and earth. You can choose either light or rich beige. For example, a sand trench coat paired with a blue sweater and jeans is a stylish and versatile combination.

Beige with blue shorts. Photo from Instagram

Contrast with black

For those who don't want to give up dark shades, a duo of blue and black is a great solution. Delicate blue softens the austere black, making the look softer and more feminine. For example, an airy blue blouse paired with a black leather skirt is a spectacular and stylish option.

Contrast of blue and black. Photo from Instagram

Another idea is to pair a blue dress with a black patent leather jacket. This contrast always looks relevant and adds depth to the look.

