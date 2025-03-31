Fashionable dresses for summer 2025 — what to wear with and how to choose

A woman in a dress. Photo: freepik

This summer, lightweight dresses will be a must-have, immediately associated with warm days and sunny weather. They are very light and stylish at the same time, and all bets are off on the main colour of the spring-summer season — white.

Novyny.LIVE will tell you what dresses all fashionistas should have in their wardrobes this summer.

The most fashionable white dresses for summer 2025

Mini dress

This dress is definitely reminiscent of summer and adds lightness and sophistication to the look at the same time. A short skirt and graceful style combined with trendy accessories is a win-win combination that conquers all trends. It should be worn with ballet flats or sandals. As for outerwear, an oversized jacket or a leather jacket will emphasize your look.

White mini dress. Photo from Instagram

Loose fit maxi dress

To wear this dress, you don't have to wait for a hot summer or a holiday on the beach. It looks light and casual and will make you feel comfortable both in the office and at a meeting with friends. Linen or cotton models will be ideal.

Loose fit maxi dress. Photo from Instagram

Corset dress

A corset white dress is a trendy silhouette this year. It emphasizes the figure and creates an elegant look. It goes well with minimalist accessories and high-heeled shoes.

Corset white dress. Photo from Instagram

So, in the summer of 2025, white dresses are not just a classic, but a real fashion statement that will unusually dilute your wardrobe, make it light and fresh. The main message of this season is that a white dress equals freedom, tenderness and style.

