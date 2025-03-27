How to style linen dresses in Spring 2025 — Stylish looks for every day

A woman in linen dress. Photo from Instagram

Linen dresses are always popular in spring and summer for their lightness, breathability and natural look. This season is no exception, and fashionistas are already collecting stylish outfits with these dresses, Vogue writes.

The most fashionable linen dresses of this season

Linen maxi dress with thin straps

Lightweight, floor-length dresses that are flattering and elegant are all the rage this season. Perfect for warm days, they come in a variety of colors-from neutral pastels to vibrant hues like coral and turquoise.

Linen long dress with straps. Photo: Vogue

Linen dress with bat sleeves

Oversized dresses with bat sleeves add volume and look free and comfortable. They are perfect for casual outings and look great with summer accessories.

Oversize dress. Photo: Vogue

Linen dress with asymmetrical cut

The asymmetrical style of the look, where one part of the dress is shorter than the other, adds elegance and modernity. This is a great option for a party or a special event.

Dress with an asymmetrical cut. Photo: Vogue

Linen tunic dress

Linen tunic dresses are one of the most promising options this season. Extremely comfortable and lightweight, they are equally at home on the beach or at a formal event. Dresses can be straight or have a slightly fitted silhouette. They are often worn with delicate belts.

Tunic dress. Photo: Vogue

Yes, linen dresses have long gone beyond the resort wardrobe and beach style. Now they are worn to the office, to parties, to meet up with friends, and as an everyday look. They are very easy to style because both sneakers and exquisite heels go with these dresses. To complete the look, gold jewelry, baseball caps, hats and wicker bags are perfect.

In general, this natural material allows the skin to breathe, making it ideal for the hottest days of summer. In addition, linen is a symbol of elegance, allowing you to create a stylish and sophisticated look without any extra effort.

