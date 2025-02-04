What to wear in spring 2025 — Trendy coats and jackets

A girl in a coat. Photo: Freepik

A good coat is not just a wardrobe item, but a real investment. If you choose a high-quality model that fits well and is made of durable material, it will become an indispensable part of your look for many seasons.

Novyny.LIVE will tell you what coats and jackets to look for in 2025.

When choosing a coat, take your time — try on several options to see which style suits you best. If a classic wool coat is not for you, a trench coat, down jacket or leather jacket may be more appropriate. The most important rule is — one quality piece is better than five you won't wear.

The trendiest models of Spring 2025

Classic wool coats

If you're looking for something versatile, this is the perfect choice — simple cut, sharp shoulders, high quality wool — this coat goes well with jeans and evening dresses. The key is to take proper care of the material, as lint and dust tend to settle on wool quickly.

Coat in a trendy color. Photo from Instagram

Bomber

This style is coming back into fashion. Voluminous styles, dropped shoulders, pockets and zippers create a stylish, slightly daring look. In fall and spring, a bomber jacket will be the perfect replacement for a classic jacket.

Bomber. Photo from Instagram

Puffer jacket

Cold winds and subzero temperatures are no reason to sacrifice style. The most important thing about a puffer jacket is the balance between warmth and comfort: it should keep you warm without looking bulky.

Puffer jacket. Photo from Instagram.

Leather jacket

A timeless classic. Brutal biker styles with metal zippers or softer, looser styles — the choice is yours. The main thing is quality leather or its stylish, eco-friendly alternative.

Leather jacket. Photo from Instagram

Black classic coat

If you're not sure what color to choose, go with black. It always looks expensive and goes with everything — long styles add elegance and belted styles help to accentuate the waist.

Classic coat. Photo from Instagram

Trench coat

This outerwear has long been a classic. Although trench coats are associated with fall, they are also great for spring. If you want to wear it in cold weather, add warm layers — a sweater or a lining.

Trench coats. Photo from Instagram

If you want to look stylish and feel comfortable, choose high-quality pieces that go well with other clothes, and then you will look perfect even in changing weather.

