Trendy jacket 2025 — a versatile model for winter and spring

Remember when the fashion world proclaimed the parka the hottest trend during the Spring-Summer 2025 shows? Not surprisingly, this outerwear has become the perfect choice for the wet and chilly days leading up to the arrival of true spring.

This was reported in Vogue.

It's worth noting that rain parkas look especially cool. They've become a fashionista favorite for winter and early spring.

Why this jacket is in trend in 2025?

The Spring Summer 2025 season brought a real update to the catwalks: the parka is back in the spotlight. Brands like Rabanne showed a stylish black parka paired with a stork-covered dress, adding a touch of elegance to such a practical piece. Prada, on the other hand, focused on bright parkas in yellow and orange for a little bit of warmth on a rainy day.

A rain parka. Photo from Instagram

Moreover, parka-raincoat is not just stylish but also highly practical. This choice ensures comfort and protection from the elements. If you want to be fully prepared for spring showers, opt for a model made from waterproof fabric.

And it’s more than just a trend — today, the parka has become a staple of the modern wardrobe, effortlessly pairing with jeans, sportswear, and even dresses.

Jacket with jeans. Photo from Instagram

The history of this stylish item is remarkable. The first waterproof parka was created in 1823 by Charles Mackintosh, a chemical engineer, using a special rubber lacquer. Since then, the parka has remained an indispensable part of the wardrobe, adding a special charm to street style.

A parka is not only practical but also fashionable. It should definitely have a place in your wardrobe for the rest of the winter and spring season.

