Stylish dresses for spring-summer 2025 — polka dots are back in fashion

This season, the polka dot dress has gained new recognition and has become a hit in spring and summer. If you don't have it in your wardrobe yet, it's time to fix it and catch the eye of the beholders.

What dress will conquer the trends in spring-summer 2025

The polka dot print is taking over the trends this season. It can already be seen on skirts, suits, or shirts. It looks equally fantastic on dresses. Bandeau dresses and romantic boho dresses are now favorites on the catwalks. Long dresses in black or white polka dots will emphasize your figure and add sophistication.

Asymmetrical models of these dresses with unusual necklines, uneven hems, and unusual styles are in demand nowadays. These features make these dresses even more modern and delicate.

Black and white classics are a win-win option, but bright colours are also in trend. Red, blue, or green dresses will make your look feminine and naive in a good way.

Polka dot dresses can be worn in any style. You can wear ballet flats or shoes, as well as high boots or ankle boots. A trench coat or oversized jacket will also match the look, and a wicker bag or mini handbag will go perfectly with the accessories.

