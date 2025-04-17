Trendy dresses for spring-summer 2025 — what looks to choose

A girl poses in a dress. Photo: Pexels

This spring's trends include dresses with lightweight fabrics and elegant embellishments. The designers focused on tenderness. It should emphasize the beauty and sophistication of women.

What dress to choose for the spring 2025 season

Drapery

This season, romantic lightness is in fashion, so brands are boldly adding drapery to their looks. For example, Jacquemus offered tight maxi dresses with a train and a lowered shoulder line. And Stella McCartney decided to focus on elegant mini dresses that playfully flutter in the breeze.

Translucent tulle

For several seasons in a row, translucency has been confidently leading the fashion industry. This spring, boho aesthetics with light, airy fabrics will be especially popular. The main inspiration for this will be the Chloe brand. It has added a number of such dresses to its spring-summer collection.

Pastel shades

Pastel shades are the undisputed favorite this spring. Fashionistas should pay attention to dresses in light powdery pink, creamy yellow, sky blue, or mint green colors. They will add lightness and tenderness to the look. Floral prints are also popular — don't be afraid to add such items to your wardrobe.

Shirt dress

Shirt dresses will be the most versatile this season. Designers rely on lightweight fabrics and loose silhouettes. Models with an emphasis on the waist, such as those by Dior, remain relevant. Unusual embellishments, like Bottega Veneta, or asymmetry, like Proenza Schouler, are also trendy.

Ultramini

Another trend this season is designed for the most daring fashionistas. Dresses with an ultramini length that will only slightly cover the hips will be popular. This trend can be clearly seen in the lines of Loewe, Simone Rocha, Giambattista Valli, and JW Anderson.

