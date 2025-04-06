Our social media:

Suede is in trend — The hottest looks for Spring 2025

6 April 2025 20:00
Iryna Savchuk - editor
Suede items for perfect looks — Biggest hits of Spring 2025
A stylish looking woman in a suede jacket. Photo from Instagram
Many fashionistas have already chosen their looks not only for spring but also for summer. However, if you haven't yet paid attention to trendy suede items, now is the perfect time. They can be used to create stylish outfits that will make you stand out from the crowd.

Novyny.LIVE will tell you which suede items are the most fashionable this season.

Suede jacket

In spring 2025, suede jackets have become a must-have. They go well with denim, lightweight dresses, sportswear and casual looks. If you pick olive, chocolate, caramel, or terracotta colors, then people won't take their eyes off you.

Stylish suede looks for spring 2025
Stylish suede jacket. Photo from Instagram

Suede pants

The highlight of this season is suede pants, which will perfectly match a top, a stylish jacket and ballet flats. When choosing the color of your pants, pay attention to brown shades.

What suede items to wear this spring
Suede pants. Photo from Instagram

Suede dress

If you want to add a retro aesthetic to your outfit, look out for suede dresses, which have become a must-have for all fashionistas. It can be either a fitted midi dress or an oversized one. You will look great with high boots, minimalist accessories or a stylish belt.

Stylish dresses for spring 2025
Stylish olive-colored suede dress. Photo from Instagram

Any of the above will make your look special and stylish. Don't be afraid to experiment and pick up new outfits.

