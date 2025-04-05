Trendy jewelry on pants in 2025 — How to style pants decoration

Jeans with a belt. Photo: Freepik

Today we are not talking about trivial accessories for the neck or arm, or about another pendant for a bag. We are talking about jewelry for pants! Yes, now accessories are not just a detail of the look, but a full-fledged stylization of the pants.

The stylist showed on her Instagram what it all looks like.

What's the new trend for pants is about

The trend is simple but looks very impressive. Choose long pants or jeans and tie a ribbon, chain or thread with beads around the ankle. One such element creates a new look. You immediately get the feeling that the image was designed by stylists from the cover of a fashion glossy. And at the same time, everything can be done in a few minutes, just by having a lace or jewelry at hand.

Jewelry for pants. Photo from Instagram

A special respect to the idea of ropes from sandals — this is a hit in spring 2025. It looks fresh and immediately adds character to the look. Especially if you take a classic suit, leave it plain on top, and add this accent to one leg. This trick works both during the day and in the evening, depending on the choice of jewelry.

And what's even cooler is that brands have already caught on to this wave. Now you can find not just ordinary chains, but specially stylized jewelry for pants or even shoes. Yes, yes, it is now trending — to hang beads on sneakers, shoes, even boots. And the most interesting thing is that in each case it looks different, but always stylish.

Thread on the ankle. Photo from Instagram

