The most popular spring 2025 items — trends that are on everyone's lips

Each fashion season dictates its own trends and hits in clothing, jewellery, and even hairstyles. This spring, pastel colours and unusual things that will definitely not leave you indifferent are attracting attention.

The stylist Olha Lutso shared on Instagram the most popular items for spring 2025.

The most popular items this spring

Grey color

The stylist said that this season grey color is the new black. Textured jackets, cardigans, jeans, dresses, and even trench coats and tights are in trend. This color has been seen at fashion shows many times before and goes perfectly with bright accents. Don't forget about accessories, a grey bag or shoes will make your look special and you won't be looked away from.

Stylish grey jacket and skirt. Photo from Instagram

Stripes in looks

Stripes are a hit this season and are already appearing everywhere. Striped shirts, trousers, suits, stylish long sleeves, dresses, and even accessories will not leave anyone indifferent. Usually, a vertical stripe visually lengthens the silhouette and is stylishly combined with denim and leather items.

A trendy striped shirt. Photo from Instagram

Lace in looks

This season, lace can be seen not only in romantic outfits for a special event, but also in everyday looks. Lace skirts, blouses, lightweight scarves, or tights are the hits of this spring. If lace items are new to you and you are not used to this style, you can add lace inserts to your outfits, such as collars or sleeves. It will emphasize your look especially and make you stand out from the crowd. Lace is a perfect match for oversized boots or sneakers.

Lace skirt combined with large boots. Photo from Instagram

Pastel colors

This spring is full of pastel colors that add lightness, tenderness, and freshness to the looks. This season, blue ice, lavender, pistachio, lemon, and powder pink are the most popular shades. They are perfectly combined with the base colors and thus become more expressive.

Trendy pistachio jacket. Photo from Instagram

This spring is full of stylish novelties in the fashion world. However, the most important thing to remember is that no matter what rules fashion dictates, we should dress in a way that makes us feel comfortable and like ourselves.

