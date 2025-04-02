Sporty chic will be the trend of the season — fashionable looks for spring-summer

A girl in sportswear. Photo: freepik

This fashion season surprises us with new styles and unusual looks. So, in spring-summer 2025, the sporty style is gaining momentum, which will delight absolutely everyone.

Vogue writes about it.

Stylish sporty looks for spring-summer 2025

Sportswear this season will open up in a new way and surprise with its light and even somewhat extravagant vibe. The reinterpreted aesthetics of athleticism, embodied in polo dresses, Olympians, nylon and satin windbreakers, hoodies, and leggings, will not leave anyone indifferent this spring.

A stylish sporty look. Photo: Vogue/Off-White

A trendy look in a sporty style. Photo: Vogue/Dior

At the world shows, we have already noticed stylish sporty looks that do not lean towards one sport, but mix all possible activities.

A sporty ballet look. Photo: Vogue/ Ferragamo

A light sporty look. Photo: Vogue/ Ralph Lauren

A fashionable look in a sporty style. Photo: Vogue/The Attico

The main thing is to style these looks correctly so that no one can take their eyes off you. Pay attention to layering and texture to turn simple things into luxury items. Also, experiment with colours. This season, pastel shades, bright accents, and, of course, black and white classics are in vogue.

