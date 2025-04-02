Our social media:

UA ru

This website uses cookies

We use cookie

More information
Main arrow Fashion arrow Everyone will wear these looks — sporty chic as 2025 season trend arrow

Everyone will wear these looks — sporty chic as 2025 season trend

2 April 2025 09:06
Iryna Savchuk - editor
Iryna Savchuk
editor
Sporty chic will be the trend of the season — fashionable looks for spring-summer
A girl in sportswear. Photo: freepik
Iryna Savchuk - editor
Iryna Savchuk
editor

This fashion season surprises us with new styles and unusual looks. So, in spring-summer 2025, the sporty style is gaining momentum, which will delight absolutely everyone. 

Vogue writes about it.

Stylish sporty looks for spring-summer 2025

Sportswear this season will open up in a new way and surprise with its light and even somewhat extravagant vibe. The reinterpreted aesthetics of athleticism, embodied in polo dresses, Olympians, nylon and satin windbreakers, hoodies, and leggings, will not leave anyone indifferent this spring.

Stylish sporty looks for spring-summer 2025
A stylish sporty look. Photo: Vogue/Off-White
How to wear sportswear in spring-summer 2025
A trendy look in a sporty style. Photo: Vogue/Dior

At the world shows, we have already noticed stylish sporty looks that do not lean towards one sport, but mix all possible activities.

Sporty chic is the main trend of the 2025 season
A sporty ballet look. Photo: Vogue/ Ferragamo
What sporty looks everyone will wear this season
A light sporty look. Photo: Vogue/ Ralph Lauren
The main clothing trends for spring-summer 2025
A fashionable look in a sporty style. Photo: Vogue/The Attico

The main thing is to style these looks correctly so that no one can take their eyes off you. Pay attention to layering and texture to turn simple things into luxury items. Also, experiment with colours. This season, pastel shades, bright accents, and, of course, black and white classics are in vogue. 

Earlier, we wrote about what clothes will be the trends of spring-summer 2025 and you won't want to part with them. 

We also reported on the most comfortable sneakers for spring 2025, which will surprise you with their unusual design.

fashion clothes trends style spring/summer sports suit
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement