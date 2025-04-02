TOP 5 Vintage trends that have become timeless classics

A stylish looking woman. Photo: Freepik

This season, fashion has once again turned to the past: retro silhouettes, vintage materials, and familiar styles have reappeared on the catwalks, and it's not just nostalgia. It's a new look at style, where every item has its own story. So, if you want to look fashionable, unique, and eco-friendly, you should check out vintage stores.

Novyny.LIVE will tell you what vintage clothing to look for.

Vintage items that are now at the peak of popularity

Jacket "from a man's shoulder"

These styles are back. Big shoulder pads, a voluminous cut that could have come from the wardrobe of a 80s boss or a 90s office style icon — this is what looks as relevant as possible today. And vintage options win over new options because they have character. Wear them over a dress or with jeans.

Jacket. Photo from Instagram

Things in the spirit of the 60s

Trapezes, graphics, cropped jackets, flared pants, oversized sunglasses and jewelry that looks like a real treasure from your grandmother's chest. All of this is in the style of the sixties, which has returned to the runways. And the real "treasures" of that era can still be found in thrift stores.

Flared jeans. Photo from Instagram

Track jacket

Sporty chic continues to dominate the fashion scene. And the star of the show is the good old track jacket. Contrasting panels, stripes on the sleeves, vintage logos — all are in. Wear it with classic pants or a maxi skirt.

Track jacket. Photo from Instagram

T-shirt with a print "from the past"

The current trend is for vintage T-shirts with prints — logos, slogans, album covers. An outdated, slightly faded pattern is not a minus, but a plus. The more "vintage" the look, the cooler. It is easy to find such a long sleeve or T-shirt in any thrift store — and it will definitely be different from everyone else's.

Printed T-shirt. Photo from Instagram

Leather jacket for every occasion

Like every year, a leather jacket is a must-have of the season. But new leather does not have the character of real old leather — a vintage jacket has life in it and it shows. And it looks not only fashionable, but authentic.

Leather jacket. Photo from Instagram

In general, you don't have to run to fashion boutiques to look stylish. Sometimes the best thing is the one that someone wore before you. It has already lived several stories and is ready to start a new one, but with you.

