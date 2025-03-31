Our social media:

Spring/Summer trendy clothes you wouldn't want to take off

31 March 2025 15:35
Juliya Pecherska - editor
The ultimate trends for Spring/Summer 2025 wardrobe
A stylish woman. Photo: Freepik
Spring is the perfect time to reboot your wardrobe and try something new — light, playful, inspired. This season, items from Ukrainian brands are among the brightest trends, and they are well worth your attention, Cosmopolitan reports.

Fashion novelties worth your attention in 2025

The Coat Dress

This dress looks like it was created specifically for a magical journey between the world of fantasy and fairy tales — translucent and long, it seems to be designed to catch admiring glances.

Elegant dress for special occasions
The Coat dress. Photo: Cosmopolitan

NÚKOT x PAPAYA Bag

When you see this bag in the shade of butter, you immediately reminds you about a trip to Italy. Soft genuine leather, laconic shape — this bag is sure to become your favorite.

Trendy bag of this year
NÚKOT x PAPAYA bag. Photo: Cosmopolitan

Moodstories Caftan

This option is for those who appreciate unique fabrics and special presentation. Cotton, author's ornament and light volume are ideal for both the city and the beach.

Caftan that you can wear every day
Moodstories caftan. Photo: Cosmopolitan

STIMMA Windbreaker jacket

Tennis style has taken over the fashion space, and this jacket is just right. Lightweight, comfortable, but with character to look cool even when the windy weather.

Perfect jacket for a windy weather
 STIMMA Windbraker jacket. Photo: Cosmopolitan

Pétale Intimates Lingerie set

Delicate, airy, soft — this set was created to make you happy. Powder colors, delicate lace and silk satin are the ultimate spring aesthetic.

Trendy women underwear
Pétale Intimates underwear set. Photo: Cosmopolitan

PHENOMENA Linen dress

100% natural linen, colors variety, length, and even details to suit yourself — this is true slow fashion. And it's also very beautiful.

Perfect summer dress
PHENOMENA Linen dress. Photo: Cosmopolitan

MOLODO Silk robe

There are some things you just don't want to take off. This robe is one of them. It's perfect for mornings with coffee, evenings with a face mask, or just a weekend in your pajamas.

Silk robe
MOLODO Silk robe. Photo: Cosmopolitan

C.ICON Set

The lace blouse and skirt look both delicate and sharp in a modern way. Add a structured jacket to create the perfect look for work, an event, or a night out.

Skirt and a blouse - perfect set for summer 2025
 C.ICON Set. Photo: Cosmopolitan

O.TAJE Silk dress

Yes, lingerie style is not losing ground. But now wide straps are in — they look more confident and add a little drama. The perfect foundation for spring.

A dress that adds drama to the look
O.TAJE Silk dress. Photo: Cosmopolitan

Leinle Tee and shorts

This look is about comfort and freedom of movement. It is about textures that "breathing".

tee and shorts - favorite set of all fashionistas
Leinle Tee and shorts. Photo: Cosmopolitan

This set is sure to become your favorite for every day, both at home and out for a stroll.

Earlier, we wrote about what item can be a good base for the Spring-Summer season.

We also reported which skirt from the 2000s is relevant again in Spring-Summer 2025.

