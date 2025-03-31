The ultimate trends for Spring/Summer 2025 wardrobe

Spring/Summer trendy clothes you wouldn't want to take off
Spring is the perfect time to reboot your wardrobe and try something new — light, playful, inspired. This season, items from Ukrainian brands are among the brightest trends, and they are well worth your attention, Cosmopolitan reports.
Fashion novelties worth your attention in 2025
The Coat Dress
This dress looks like it was created specifically for a magical journey between the world of fantasy and fairy tales — translucent and long, it seems to be designed to catch admiring glances.
NÚKOT x PAPAYA Bag
When you see this bag in the shade of butter, you immediately reminds you about a trip to Italy. Soft genuine leather, laconic shape — this bag is sure to become your favorite.
Moodstories Caftan
This option is for those who appreciate unique fabrics and special presentation. Cotton, author's ornament and light volume are ideal for both the city and the beach.
STIMMA Windbreaker jacket
Tennis style has taken over the fashion space, and this jacket is just right. Lightweight, comfortable, but with character to look cool even when the windy weather.
Pétale Intimates Lingerie set
Delicate, airy, soft — this set was created to make you happy. Powder colors, delicate lace and silk satin are the ultimate spring aesthetic.
PHENOMENA Linen dress
100% natural linen, colors variety, length, and even details to suit yourself — this is true slow fashion. And it's also very beautiful.
MOLODO Silk robe
There are some things you just don't want to take off. This robe is one of them. It's perfect for mornings with coffee, evenings with a face mask, or just a weekend in your pajamas.
C.ICON Set
The lace blouse and skirt look both delicate and sharp in a modern way. Add a structured jacket to create the perfect look for work, an event, or a night out.
O.TAJE Silk dress
Yes, lingerie style is not losing ground. But now wide straps are in — they look more confident and add a little drama. The perfect foundation for spring.
Leinle Tee and shorts
This look is about comfort and freedom of movement. It is about textures that "breathing".
This set is sure to become your favorite for every day, both at home and out for a stroll.
