Everyone will be wearing this basic item in 2025 — it's worth buying

A stylish girl. Photo: Freepik

Spring-summer 2025 is preparing a lot of bright images for us — rhinestones, puffy silhouettes, and transparent fabrics are once again shining on the catwalks. But among all these fashionable delights, one very simple, almost invisible character suddenly came to the fore. It's a white top with thin straps. It seems to be nothing special, but the designers proved that simplicity is the power.

Novyny.LIVE will tell you more about it.

Why the white top has become the main base of the spring-summer wardrobe

This top has become a key element in the new collections of brands from all over the world — from Paris to Copenhagen. It was combined with everything imaginable: from sparkling evening skirts to jeans embroidered with stones. And it looked incredibly stylish.

Top in combination with jeans. Photo from Instagram

The secret to this success is versatility. A white strapless top is like a blank canvas that allows you to create. If you want to look festive, add a sequined skirt. For every day, jeans will suit the top. For a romantic look, pair it with a long boho skirt.

So, if you are currently putting together a wardrobe for the new season, don't forget to add at least one (or better yet, several) of these tops. They will always help out when you have nothing to wear and give you complete freedom for stylish experiments.

White top in the look. Photo from Instagram

After all, the main advantage of this top is its incredible flexibility. It doesn't just go with everything, but allows you to create dozens of different looks — from casual to evening — without spending much time or effort. It is the element that holds a wardrobe together.

If you are looking for a piece that will work every day, but in a new way every time, pay attention to the white strapless top. It will definitely become one of the smartest investments in your spring-summer style.

Earlier, we wrote about which skirt from the 2000s conquered the fashion world this year.

We also reported which model of pants could become a fashion staple in 2025.