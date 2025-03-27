What to wear with the skirt from the 2000s in the spring of 2025 — the main trend

A girl in a sundress. Photo: Freepik

The denim mini skirt is exactly the kind of item that never loses its relevance. In spring, it's back on top of fashion and ready to become the main element of your outfits. As soon as the sun starts to warm up, it replaces heavy winter denim and returns to the game in the lightest, most stylish variations. It is also incredibly versatile. It can be combined with anything from a simple white top to a trendy bomber jacket or a romantic embroidered shirt.

What to wear with the trendy denim skirt

Modern fashionistas choose different styles: some are drawn to high-waisted skirts that beautifully emphasize the waist, while others boldly wear models on the hips, inspired by the fashion of the 2000s. These options go well with crop tops, oversized jackets, light coats or oversized trench coats. The look can be completed with sneakers, loafers or high-heeled boots, depending on your mood.

Don't forget about textures. This spring's denim doesn't have to be classic blue. White, black, colored denim, as well as models with embroidery, scuffs, fringes, decorative buttons, or zips are in trend. Options with decorative inserts or contrasting stitching look very cool — such things immediately attract attention.

Another win-win option is to combine a denim mini skirt with tall boots or ankle boots if the weather is still cool. But on warm days, it looks great with open sandals or ballet flats.

This spring, experimentation is the main rule. Combine the incongruous, mix styles, don't be afraid of bright colors, and unusual details. A denim mini is like a blank canvas on which you can create your own fashion story.

