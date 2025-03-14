White maxi skirt — what to wear with the main trend of the season

A stylish woman. Photo: Freepik

The white maxi skirt is a real find for a basic wardrobe, which looks light and elegant and adds sophistication to your outfits. This season, it is not just a fashion trend, but also a versatile piece that can be easily combined with other things and is suitable for different styles. It can be worn both in summer and spring, as it adds lightness and freshness to every look.

Vogue told us what to wear with the trendy skirt.

Trendy looks with the trendy skirt this spring

Combine a white maxi skirt with basic shirts or T-shirts for a simple and comfortable look. But if you want to create a more stylish and interesting look, pair it with a black knitted sweater made of soft yarn — this combination adds contrast, makes the look sophisticated without losing its lightness. Finish the look with cowboy boots that will add a touch of wild western motifs and become a great accent to your look.

Maxi skirt. Photo: Vogue

For those who want to add uniqueness to their maxi skirt, we recommend paying attention to variants with additional elements such as flounces, appliques, or textured inserts. Such details make the skirt not only fashionable but also allow you to create a stylish boho chic look.

Such a skirt will look extraordinary in combination with light blouses, even with weightless fabrics that will emphasize its romanticism.

Stylish look with a long skirt. Photo: Vogue

The white maxi skirt will look especially impressive with accessories that complement the look: stylish large coloured bracelets or simple gold pendants. Such a choice of accessories will create a harmonious ensemble that combines minimalism and spectacular style. It will easily become a part of your basic spring and summer wardrobe and will look flawless in any situation.

