The eye-catching maxi skirt is a bold trend for spring 2025

A girl in a beautiful skirt. Photo: Freepik

Light, almost weightless, transparent maxi skirts are a real hit this spring. They can be seen in many fashion collections, and they will definitely become a favorite of those who adore boho style. They look very delicate and feminine: the fabric flows gently over the body, forming natural folds that add volume and charm to the look. These skirts easily turn any outfit into something special.

Novyny.LIVE will tell you more about it.

What is the peculiarity of the maxi skirt that has become a trend?

This season's designers drew inspiration from the world of lingerie, so "nude" skirts are made of transparent materials, but they don't look vulgar at all — on the contrary, they are very stylish and delicate. In cool weather, they can be combined with an oversized shirt and a denim or suede jacket. And on warm days, a simple T-shirt or crop top is enough — and the look is ready.

Stylish look. Photo from Instagram

The hip-hugger is back in fashion. Yes, this is a direct greeting from the 2000s! Most often, these skirts are made of black chiffon or light cotton — ecru, milk, or white. It looks very fresh and nostalgic at the same time.

Sheer skirt in the look. Photo from Instagram

To make an outfit with a "nude" skirt look relevant, it is important to play on contrast: a delicate, transparent fabric should be complemented by rougher items, such as a leather jacket or a classic blazer. Also, a hip belt and a shoulder bag add to the noughties vibe. Another good idea is an oversized hooded sweatshirt and chunky sneakers. This mix of tenderness and sporty negligence looks modern, daring, and very urban.

Earlier, we wrote about how it's relevant to wear the skirt in the style of 1990.

We also told you what other skirt styles will be in demand this season.