How to combine 1990s elements in 2025 — the fashion trend

Return of the 1990s trend — the most fashionable 2025 combination
Midi skirts are back on the rise — and this time for a long time. Their comeback from the 90s is visible to the naked eye: the catwalks are full of silhouettes that are familiar from the days of VHS and glossy posters. But now everything is a little different — simpler, more restrained, more stylish. Spring-summer 2025 says one thing: minimalism is our main guideline. And a midi skirt paired with a basic T-shirt is the main hit of the wardrobe.
How to wear this duo right now, Vogue told us.
Stylish spring looks that inspire
Floral midi + white T-shirt
Do you want a little romance, but without pathos? Choose a skirt with a light floral accent — it doesn't have to be bright, just a delicate motif. A white T-shirt is like fresh air for this look. Add ballet flats or minimalist mules — and you're done, a look that is easy to imagine in an old film or street style photo.
Pleated midi + fitted T-shirt
A different tune is played here — a little academic chic, a little teenage lightness. The pleating adds structure, and the tight T-shirt emphasizes the waist. Ideal for those who want to look put together but not too formal. Flat sandals are the finishing touch.
Deconstruction as art
The midi, which seems to be assembled from parts of an old shirt, is no longer just a thing, but a real story. Ideal for those who like non-standard things but appreciate comfort. The matching T-shirt seems to support this story without further ado. Minimalism, but with character.
Asymmetrical midi + printed T-shirt
What if you add a little grunge to your look? Sacai knows how to do it. Pleating, volume, non-standard cut — this skirt can be worn to an art party or just for a walk in the city. The printed T-shirt adds the very "careless" energy that is so often lacking in basic looks.
So, if you don't have a midi skirt in your closet yet, it's time to change that. And if you do, feel free to combine it with your favorite T-shirts and create your own fashionable combinations inspired by the 90s, but with a 2025 mood.
Earlier we wrote about which blouse is considered the most trendy this spring.
We also reported which shorts will be very popular in the summer season.