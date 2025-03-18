How to combine 1990s elements in 2025 — the fashion trend

A girl in a spring look. Photo: Freepik

Midi skirts are back on the rise — and this time for a long time. Their comeback from the 90s is visible to the naked eye: the catwalks are full of silhouettes that are familiar from the days of VHS and glossy posters. But now everything is a little different — simpler, more restrained, more stylish. Spring-summer 2025 says one thing: minimalism is our main guideline. And a midi skirt paired with a basic T-shirt is the main hit of the wardrobe.

How to wear this duo right now, Vogue told us.

Stylish spring looks that inspire

Floral midi + white T-shirt

Do you want a little romance, but without pathos? Choose a skirt with a light floral accent — it doesn't have to be bright, just a delicate motif. A white T-shirt is like fresh air for this look. Add ballet flats or minimalist mules — and you're done, a look that is easy to imagine in an old film or street style photo.

MKDT Studio. Photo: Vogue

Pleated midi + fitted T-shirt

A different tune is played here — a little academic chic, a little teenage lightness. The pleating adds structure, and the tight T-shirt emphasizes the waist. Ideal for those who want to look put together but not too formal. Flat sandals are the finishing touch.

Miu Miu. Photo: Vogue

Deconstruction as art

The midi, which seems to be assembled from parts of an old shirt, is no longer just a thing, but a real story. Ideal for those who like non-standard things but appreciate comfort. The matching T-shirt seems to support this story without further ado. Minimalism, but with character.

Avenir. Photo: Vogue

Asymmetrical midi + printed T-shirt

What if you add a little grunge to your look? Sacai knows how to do it. Pleating, volume, non-standard cut — this skirt can be worn to an art party or just for a walk in the city. The printed T-shirt adds the very "careless" energy that is so often lacking in basic looks.

Sacai. Photo: Vogue

So, if you don't have a midi skirt in your closet yet, it's time to change that. And if you do, feel free to combine it with your favorite T-shirts and create your own fashionable combinations inspired by the 90s, but with a 2025 mood.

Earlier we wrote about which blouse is considered the most trendy this spring.

We also reported which shorts will be very popular in the summer season.