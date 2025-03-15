Trendy skirt for Spring 2025 — How to style the hottest skirts in 2025

Woman wearing a skirt. Photo: Freepik

As soon as the weather warms up, you want to trade in those heavy pants and jeans for something lighter and airier. And that's what's going to be really popular this spring and summer — a skirt. And not some boring, classic ones, but bright, unusual and very stylish ones. A skirt is no longer just a basic item in the wardrobe, but a real accent in the look.

Novyny.LIVE will tell you how to style this spring's trendy skirt.

Why everyone is falling in love with skirts in 2025

It's simple: the world is returning to a feminine aesthetic with lightness and elegance. So it comes as no surprise that the shows featured everything from asymmetrical styles to sporty options and even ballet tutu-style miniskirts.

But if you want something a little more subtle, look out for a trend that has been around for several seasons: the low rise skirt. Once associated with 2000s style jeans, designers are now boldly introducing this cut into skirts. These styles look fresh, a little daring, but very modern at the same time.

Low rise skirt. Photo from Instagram

When it comes to length, fashion experts agree that midi and maxi are the most relevant options. If you like mini or maxi, no problem, but it is the "middle" that is in the spotlight this year. When it comes to styles, there are no limits — draping, pleats, wrap designs, V-shaped waistlines, and sheer inserts — the options are endless.

Do you like the classics? Silk styles look luxurious and always relevant — Versace and Tibi have shown something similar. If you want more color, don't be afraid of bright shades. Saturated color doesn't have to be just for the evening — it works great in everyday looks, adding energy and mood.

Trendy skirt. Photo from Instagram

And how do you wear such skirts in everyday life? Simple and stylish:

Combine with simple tops, shirts or blouses;

Tuck the top into the skirt to accentuate the cut;

Complete the look with ballet flats, mules, loafers or classic shoes;

Don't forget accessories — a bag or earrings will complete your stylish look.

Spring and summer are the perfect time to experiment with fashion! Add at least 2-3 fashionable skirts to your wardrobe, and each of your looks will be a little more special.

We're thrilled to share that boho skirts are absolutely trending this season, and we can't wait to see how you style them!

