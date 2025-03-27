Trendy pants for spring-summer 2025 — you will definitely be surprised

A stylish girl. Photo: Freepik

In 2025, Sharovary suddenly become the main characters of summer wardrobe. Despite the popularity of leggings and sweatpants, it is they who win the hearts of those who value not only comfort but also style. In the Chloé and Alaïa collections, sharovary appear in a new, extremely sophisticated look — made of lightweight fabric, with lace, ruffles, and gentle movement with every step.

Why these pants will be very popular in 2025

Sharovary fit perfectly into the boho style, but their possibilities are not limited to them. Fashionistas all over the world wear them in completely different ways: some with heels, like Pernille Teisbeck, others with military boots and bombers, creating a completely new interpretation of this item. This approach breaks all ties with traditional or ethnic style and opens up new horizons for experimentation.

If you're looking for inspiration, look no further than delicate colors like peach, cream, and mocha mousse. They look especially fresh in hot weather.

Try combining sharovary with linen shirts, white tops, or things with floral prints — the kind that evoke nostalgia for your grandmother's summer in the countryside. This is not just a trend, but a real formula for a light, casual, and fashionable uniform.

This season, sharovary are not an exotic choice, but a stylish and practical one. They allow you to be yourself, feel free, and look luxurious at the same time.

