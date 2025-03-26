Jeans from the 70s at the top of 2025 — fashionable and desirable again

A girl in jeans. Photo: Freepik

Fashion is like a boomerang: something that has disappeared will definitely come back. And here we are again, seeing flared jeans — the same flared knee-length jeans that our mothers used to wear in the 70s — at the peak of popularity. Today, it's a hot trend, and it's confidently walking the streets of megacities.

How flared jeans are back in trend

In recent years, we have gone through many denim eras. First, there were skinny jeans — super-flattering, like a second skin. They dominated for years until people got tired of the constant discomfort. Then mom jeans, relaxed fit, wide leg — everything loose, comfortable, and a little old-school — started to appear. Now a new stage is coming: I want something interesting, but still comfortable. And here the flare is just right.

Their peculiarity is that they add harmony to the silhouette. The widening of the knee visually balances the figure: they look great on both tall and short, slender and curvy women. They also look great with platforms, ankle boots, and even ordinary sneakers. It is easy to choose a top for them, from a classic shirt to a micro top. And you'll look stylish as if you've just come from a fashion photo shoot.

Flared trousers are not just trousers. It's a mood. They are a bit daring, a bit artistic, but at the same time very feminine. They have a spirit of freedom, lightness, even a certain romanticism. It's no wonder that they're back in fashion right now: in a world where everyone is looking for individuality and wants to "breathe", flared trousers are like a breath of fresh air.

So don't be surprised if this spring you see them in all collections — from mass market to luxury. And definitely on the streets of your city. The flare is officially back in the game. And it seems to be for a long time.

