The unexpected shirt styling trend taking over spring 2025

1 May 2025 20:23
Juliya Pecherska - editor
Why everyone’s suddenly wearing their shirts backwards
A girl in a shirt. Photo: Freepik
As warmer weather kicks in, fashion staples like jeans, midi skirts, and classic shirts return to the spotlight. But this spring, one shirt styling trick is redefining the basics — and it’s as simple as flipping things around.

As Elle reports, the reverse-shirt trend is already runway-approved and going viral on TikTok.

Wearing your shirt backwards is fashion’s coolest surprise

Designers like Zomer, Givenchy, and Sacai have embraced an unexpected twist: turning the button-down shirt back-to-front. The collar and buttons now sit at the back, while the open spine becomes a bold style statement.

Now it's stylish to wear your shirt backwards
Zomer FW25. Photo: Elle

The look is catching fire online, with influencers showing how a simple styling trick can instantly elevate any outfit. It feels edgy, fresh, and a little romantic — all at once.

A new look at wearing a shirt
Stylish look. Photo: Elle

How to nail the trend:

  1. Flip any shirt — white, printed, fitted, or oversized.
  2. Pair with high-waisted jeans and leave the top buttons undone for that effortless touch.
  3. Style with a silk skirt or wide-leg shorts for a more feminine, spring-ready feel.

It’s proof that fashion doesn’t have to be complicated — just creative. One twist can breathe new life into your wardrobe.

