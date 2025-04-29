Stylish T-shirts for spring-summer 2025 - an overview of trends

A girl in a stylish T-shirt. Photo: Freepik

As soon as jackets and coats are packed away, T-shirts take center stage — the true heroes of the spring-summer season. Easily styled with jeans, shorts, or skirts, they create effortlessly cool looks. To help you choose, here’s what will be especially popular this year.

Which T-shirts to wear this summer

City-name T-shirts

T-shirts featuring city names are among the sweetest trends of the season. Paris, New York, Rome — pick your dream destination or place of inspiration. Who knows, it might even lead to your next big trip.

Interesting T-shirt. Photo from Instagram

Striped classics

A striped T-shirt is like a good pair of jeans: always right. This summer, bold and colorful stripes will be just as trendy as neutral versions.

Striped T-shirt. Photo from Instagram

Polo T-shirts

For days when you want a sporty yet slightly polished look, the polo T-shirt is a perfect choice. Thanks to Miu Miu, polo shirts are making a strong comeback this summer.

Polo T-shirt. Photo from Instagram

White T-shirts

The best wardrobe investment of the season: a simple white T-shirt. No need to overthink — it pairs perfectly with everything you already own.

White T-shirt. Photo from Instagram

Summer tanks

Thin straps and a body-hugging fit define the tank tops that are trending now. Wear them solo or layered under jackets and cardigans.

Tank top. Photo from Instagram

T-shirts with slogans

Sometimes you don't need to say a word — the right slogan T-shirt will speak for you.

T-shirts with a slogan. Photo from Instagram

