The top T-shirt trends everyone will wear in 2025

29 April 2025 23:56
Juliya Pecherska - editor
Stylish T-shirts for spring-summer 2025 - an overview of trends
A girl in a stylish T-shirt. Photo: Freepik
Juliya Pecherska - editor

As soon as jackets and coats are packed away, T-shirts take center stage — the true heroes of the spring-summer season. Easily styled with jeans, shorts, or skirts, they create effortlessly cool looks. To help you choose, here’s what will be especially popular this year.

Novyny.LIVE shares all the details.

Which T-shirts to wear this summer

City-name T-shirts

T-shirts featuring city names are among the sweetest trends of the season. Paris, New York, Rome — pick your dream destination or place of inspiration. Who knows, it might even lead to your next big trip.

An original T-shirt that everyone should have
Interesting T-shirt. Photo from Instagram

Striped classics

A striped T-shirt is like a good pair of jeans: always right. This summer, bold and colorful stripes will be just as trendy as neutral versions.

Striped T-shirt is gaining popularity
Striped T-shirt. Photo from Instagram

Polo T-shirts

For days when you want a sporty yet slightly polished look, the polo T-shirt is a perfect choice. Thanks to Miu Miu, polo shirts are making a strong comeback this summer.

Polo shirt goes with everything
Polo T-shirt. Photo from Instagram

White T-shirts

The best wardrobe investment of the season: a simple white T-shirt. No need to overthink — it pairs perfectly with everything you already own.

A white T-shirt is a classic that is always appropriate
White T-shirt. Photo from Instagram

Summer tanks

Thin straps and a body-hugging fit define the tank tops that are trending now. Wear them solo or layered under jackets and cardigans.

Tank tops are among the basic wardrobe
Tank top. Photo from Instagram

T-shirts with slogans

Sometimes you don't need to say a word — the right slogan T-shirt will speak for you.

T-shirt with writings is always in trend
T-shirts with a slogan. Photo from Instagram

