Stylish T-shirts for spring-summer 2025 - an overview of trends

The top T-shirt trends everyone will wear in 2025
As soon as jackets and coats are packed away, T-shirts take center stage — the true heroes of the spring-summer season. Easily styled with jeans, shorts, or skirts, they create effortlessly cool looks. To help you choose, here’s what will be especially popular this year.
Which T-shirts to wear this summer
City-name T-shirts
T-shirts featuring city names are among the sweetest trends of the season. Paris, New York, Rome — pick your dream destination or place of inspiration. Who knows, it might even lead to your next big trip.
Striped classics
A striped T-shirt is like a good pair of jeans: always right. This summer, bold and colorful stripes will be just as trendy as neutral versions.
Polo T-shirts
For days when you want a sporty yet slightly polished look, the polo T-shirt is a perfect choice. Thanks to Miu Miu, polo shirts are making a strong comeback this summer.
White T-shirts
The best wardrobe investment of the season: a simple white T-shirt. No need to overthink — it pairs perfectly with everything you already own.
Summer tanks
Thin straps and a body-hugging fit define the tank tops that are trending now. Wear them solo or layered under jackets and cardigans.
T-shirts with slogans
Sometimes you don't need to say a word — the right slogan T-shirt will speak for you.
