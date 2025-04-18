The main replacement for a T-shirt in spring 2025 — comfortable and stylish

A girl in a black T-shirt. Photo: Freepik

This spring, boho embroidered blouses have taken over fashion catwalks and street style. Stripes, flowers — all this has faded into the background. Instead, embroidery, beads, fringes, and silhouettes are reminiscent of the romance of travel and the warmth of the summer wind. And although neutral colors or linen fabrics are still in trend, this season, stylists advise not to be afraid of bright details.

Vogue writes about it.

Advertisement

Trendy looks with a blouse for everyday

Blouse + pants with laces

Isabel Marant knows exactly how to turn a simple blouse into a memorable piece. This model with puffed sleeves and embroidered detailing looks luxurious when paired with lace-up pants and suede boots. This look is like stepping out of a movie about a modern traveller.

Isabel Marant. Photo: Vogue

Satin skirt + blouse

Ulla Johnson focuses on femininity. Their pink blouse with embroidered petals is not just a piece of clothing, but a mood-setting item. Especially if you combine it with a midi skirt of the same delicate shade. This look is ideal for a spring walk or a date.

Ulla Johnson. Photo: Vogue

"Nude" skirt + beaded embroidery

If you want something special, pay attention to the option from 16Arlington. A light blouse with thin straps, decorated with beads, in tandem with a transparent skirt with feathers, is no longer just a trend, it is confidence and a festive mood.

16Arlington. Photo: Vogue

Asymmetry and sparkle — greetings from the 2000s

Fendi recalled the boho style of a few decades ago, but made it modern. This asymmetrical blouse embroidered with sparkling beads looks like it glows with every movement. Paired with satin pants, it's a look that's hard to forget.

Fendi. Photo: Vogue

Sheer blouse + mini

Giambattista Valli relied on a subtle provocation: a sheer cropped blouse with floral embroidery and a matching mini skirt look delicate and bold at the same time.

Giambattista Valli. Photo: Vogue

It's an ideal option for an evening when you want to add a little playfulness and romance to your look.

Earlier, we wrote about which blouse goes ideally with jeans this season.

We also told you which blouse from the 70s is back in trends.