Trendy blouses for spring 2025 — these models are already everywhere

When it gets warm outside, you want something new and light. The denim jacket is already at the top, the ballet flats are peeking out from the shelf, but there is one more thing without which spring is not the same. It's a light, romantic blouse. It always comes in handy when you don't know what to wear: to work, for a walk, or coffee with a friend. It goes with jeans, a skirt, and classic trousers — as versatile as your favorite playlist.

This season, several stylish options are back in fashion, and each has its own character. Get inspired and choose what resonates with you the most.

Trendy blouse options for this spring

The white blouse is the main character of spring

Yes, an ordinary white blouse is not boring at all. It's like a blank canvas on which you can create any look. If you want something restrained, wear it with black trousers. If you want a bit of freedom, then add wide jeans. If you dream of romance, a maxi skirt and white sneakers will complete the picture. A white blouse is always in style, always in fashion, and always looks stylish, no matter what you combine it with.

The white blouse. Photo from Instagram

Boho is back

Lace, ruffles, a light cut that flutters in the wind — all this is about boho blouses. They look like something out of a dream: feminine, a little bohemian, with a touch of freedom. This blouse is designed to inspire. Someone will go for a discreet version in light colors, while someone will choose something brighter — the main thing is that it suits your mood.

Boho style blouse. Photo from Instagram

Animal prints

If you want something bolder, go for a blouse with a leopard or zebra print. Or maybe with a snakeskin pattern.

Animal print blouse. Photo from Instagram

Transparent or translucent fabrics look especially cool — not vulgar, but with character. For an evening, a date or just to set the mood, it works perfectly.

