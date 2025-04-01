What to wear Boho in 2025 — Trendy basics

A woman talking on the phone. Photo: Freepik

In 2025, everyone is talking about one thing — Boho. This style is literally everywhere: shop windows, Instagram feeds, even offices. Boho isn't just about clothes, it's about a sense of freedom, it is about combining the seemingly incompatible: delicate lace and rough leather, light chiffon and jeans, ethnic earrings and modern sneakers.

Trendy things in 2025 inspired by boho style

A dress that breathes spring

A boho dress is something you put on in the morning and take off at night. — it is free, light, and delicate. It is often decorated with lace, ruffles, and prints. Ideal when worn with puffed sleeves or an asymmetrical hem. Fabrics — chiffon, cotton, viscose — can be safely complemented with a leather jacket and chunky boots. It will be the same Moto Boho.

A boho dress. Photo from Instagram

Blouses

The star of this style is the blouse with ruffles, lace and wide sleeves, it makes everyone look delicate. A boho blouse looks perfect with flared jeans or wide pants. Pair it with boots or wedge sandals.

A beautiful blouse. Photo from Instagram

Bags with individuality

Suede, fringe, embroidery — it's all about boho bags. The most fashionable are buckets, roomy tote bags or models with a long strap.

A bag with fringe. Photo from Instagram

Jackets that have their own mood

Fringed suede, ethnic-print denim, distressed leather jackets — they evoke a sense of travel, adventure, and freedom. Wear it with dresses, skirts, or pants, and you'll look like a character in an art house movie.

Suede jacket. Photo from Instagram

Jewelry that tells stories

Massive earrings, rings with stones, wooden or bronze bracelets — jewelry is not just an accessory, but part of the image. Choose pieces that look like they were brought back from a trip or found at a flea market.

Massive earrings. Photo from Instagram

Shoe

The most important shoes of spring are clogs — wooden soles, a vintage look and comfort make them popular. They add a stylish retro charm to your look and also make your legs look longer.

Clogs. Photo from Instagram

By the way, they go well not only with dresses but also with jeans or maxi skirts.

