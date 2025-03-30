Basic items for spring 2025 — will last for years

A stylish girl. Photo: freepik

This spring, fashion trends balance between comfort, practicality, and stylish details. This season's basic wardrobe includes items that can be easily combined and look special.

Novyny.LIVE has made a selection of the most relevant items for spring 2025.

The most fashionable basic items for spring

Colored palazzo pants

These pants are a must-have for spring 2025, as they add brightness to the look while remaining comfortable and versatile. The most relevant colors of this season are milk, white, powder, olive, and lemon. You can wear palazzos with tops, short jackets, and trench coats.

Palazzo pants. Photo from Instagram

They are suitable for both everyday looks and special occasions. The key is to choose your perfect shade.

Loafers

Loafers are back on the list of hot trends. This season, you can experiment with them, choosing shoes of different colors to match classic and casual looks.

Black loafers. Photo from Instagram

Suede jacket

A suede jacket will add elegance and texture to your look. In general, colored suede has become a real hit this season. It is stylish to wear in different shades, combinations, and with different accessories.

Suede jacket for spring 2025. Photo: leman.in.ua

Pencil skirt

The pencil skirt is a timeless classic that remains relevant in the new season. This spring, the trend is for skirts slightly longer than the knee or in midi and maxi lengths.

Pencil skirt. Photo: annelauremais

Despite the fact that we immediately associate this skirt with formal style, it can be worn with long sleeves, T-shirts, turtlenecks, or knitted tops.

Polo jumper

The polo jumper has a special place in this season's spring wardrobe. It can replace basic long johns and turtlenecks. It can be combined with jeans, skirts, shorts, or casual pants to create comfortable and stylish outfits for any occasion.

Stylish red polo jumper. Photo from Instagram

Based on this spring's style trends, we can conclude that spring 2025 will focus on comfort, style, and versatility. The aforementioned items can be easily combined with each other, allowing you to create different looks for any situation.

Earlier, we wrote that the miniskirt from the 2000s is back in fashion.

We also reported which pants became the trend of 2025.