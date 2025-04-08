Fashionable T-shirts for women — what will be in trend in 2025

The girl in a white T-shirt. Photo: Freepik

A T-shirt is not just a basic item. In 2025, it has become a full-fledged accent in the wardrobe. Fashion brands have turned a simple thing into a bright statement: here you have creative styles, unusual details, and materials that are pleasant to the touch.

Novyny.LIVE will tell you which models are currently in trend.

The best T-shirts of 2025

Black T-shirts

The classics never get old. But this season with accents: small embroidery or a laconic logo. They are easily combined with any style, whether casual or grunge.

Black T-shirt with embroidery. Photo from Instagram

White T-shirts

A white T-shirt is a staple for all time. In 2025, it has also been updated: thick knitwear, a little volume on the sleeves, a non-standard cut, and the thing already has an interesting look.

White T-shirt in the look. Photo from Instagram

Oversized T-shirts

The loose fit is here to stay this summer. But it's important that the T-shirt doesn't look like a bag. Long sleeves, dropped shoulders, and raw edges are in fashion.

Oversized T-shirt. Photo from Instagram

Summer lightweight t-shirts

Ideal for the heat. Natural fabrics, loose silhouette, calm colors. And also a light wrinkle effect that adds a relaxed look.

A suit made of natural fabric. Photo from Instagram

T-shirts with prints

Summer is complete without prints. In 2025, the following are in trend:

marine theme (sardines, waves);

fruits (lemons, oranges);

romance (hearts, vintage phrases).

Feel free to combine such T-shirts with jeans or linen pants.

T-shirt with a heart. Photo from Instagram

As we can see, this spring and summer, a T-shirt is not just a thing, but a real way to express yourself. Choose what is close to you and create your summer looks easily.

