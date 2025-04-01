Universal trousers for everyday — 70s style is back in fashion

A girl in a stylish look. Photo: Freepik

In 2025, trousers-sharovary are once again on a wave of popularity — and for good reason. They were shown in the Chloé and Alaïa collections: lightweight, with lace, wavy details, made of delicate fabrics. This style of trousers seems to have been created for summer — airy, loose and very stylish.

Trendy trousers for 2025 that are worthy of attention

This is not a new trend — in the 70s, loose trousers were already at their peak. And now they are with us again, only in an updated form: more elegant, versatile, and even more comfortable. They go well with both heels and chunky boots or sneakers. Street style stars boldly mix them with bombers or romantic blouses to create looks for all occasions.

Sharovary are a rare case when a trend is suitable for almost everyone. They are ideal for those who value comfort but don't want to sacrifice style. They are chosen by both petite girls to add lightness and tall girls to emphasize the length of their legs. They also work well on figures with wide hips or a tummy — sharovary are not tight and gently outline the silhouette.

The best colors of the season are peach, mocha mousse, and shades of melted milk. Add a linen shirt, a white top, or a cotton jacket to this — and you have a ready-made look for the city, the sea, or even the office in an informal style.

This is a trend that does not require sacrifice — you just need a little taste and a desire to look light, relaxed and fashionable.

