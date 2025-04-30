French women love these 5 spring fashion staples in 2025

Stylish girl. Photo: Freepik

What makes French style so iconic? It’s effortless — and timeless. French women are masters of looking polished without trying too hard, and the secret lies in simple wardrobe staples most of us already own.

According to Elle, these spring essentials are dominating Parisian street style right now — and they’ll never let you down.

Advertisement

Spring wardrobe staples the French swear by

The beige trench

No matter how many bold outerwear trends hit the runway — from clear raincoats to oversized bombers — the beige trench remains unbeatable. French women love relaxed silhouettes in sandy tones, paired with denim, skirts, or light dresses.

A beige trench. Photo from Instagram

Dark-wash jeans

Forget the cut — flare, boyfriend, or mom fit — it’s all about the color. Deep navy or charcoal denim is trending in Paris this season, adding instant polish and working equally well for casual or dressed-up looks.

Dark-wash jeans. Photo from Instagram

The white shirt

The unsung hero of every French closet. Whether it’s fitted or oversized, the white shirt pairs with jeans, capris (yes, they’re back!), or layers perfectly under vests and blazers. Crisp and classic is always in.

A white shirt. Photo from Instagram

The blazer

Not sure what to throw on? Go for a blazer. In Paris, it’s the styling wildcard that makes any outfit feel pulled together. Look for rich fabrics and shades like gray, chocolate, or burgundy — perfect for brunch or a business meeting.

A blazer. Photo from Instagram

Two-tone ballet flats

A signature Parisian move. Light-colored ballet flats with a contrasting black toe are instantly recognizable and endlessly chic. They're feminine, comfy, and make you feel like you're on your way to a pastry shop or an art gallery.

Two-tone ballet flats. Photo from Instagram

Earlier, we shared the must-have basics to buy for summer 2025.

We also explored Victoria Beckham’s favorite spring pieces this season.