French women love these 5 spring fashion staples in 2025

French spring staples that never go out of style
What makes French style so iconic? It’s effortless — and timeless. French women are masters of looking polished without trying too hard, and the secret lies in simple wardrobe staples most of us already own.
According to Elle, these spring essentials are dominating Parisian street style right now — and they’ll never let you down.
Spring wardrobe staples the French swear by
The beige trench
No matter how many bold outerwear trends hit the runway — from clear raincoats to oversized bombers — the beige trench remains unbeatable. French women love relaxed silhouettes in sandy tones, paired with denim, skirts, or light dresses.
Dark-wash jeans
Forget the cut — flare, boyfriend, or mom fit — it’s all about the color. Deep navy or charcoal denim is trending in Paris this season, adding instant polish and working equally well for casual or dressed-up looks.
The white shirt
The unsung hero of every French closet. Whether it’s fitted or oversized, the white shirt pairs with jeans, capris (yes, they’re back!), or layers perfectly under vests and blazers. Crisp and classic is always in.
The blazer
Not sure what to throw on? Go for a blazer. In Paris, it’s the styling wildcard that makes any outfit feel pulled together. Look for rich fabrics and shades like gray, chocolate, or burgundy — perfect for brunch or a business meeting.
Two-tone ballet flats
A signature Parisian move. Light-colored ballet flats with a contrasting black toe are instantly recognizable and endlessly chic. They're feminine, comfy, and make you feel like you're on your way to a pastry shop or an art gallery.
