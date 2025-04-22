What should be in the basic wardrobe of Spring 2025 — Victoria Beckham's choice

The basics from Victoria Beckham's wardrobe for Spring 2025
Updating a wardrobe with basics is like renovating a house and replacing the electrical system: lay a solid foundation first, then think about decorating. And while TikTok dictates sheer pants and the runways dictate even stranger trends, let's remember what really comes in handy every day. Who knows more about basics than Victoria Beckham? Her style is elegant simplicity that never gets old.
So, if you're planning to update your wardrobe for Spring 2025, here's what you need to have on hand. Not just things, but your personal plan for survival in the fashion world.
Basic things this spring, recommended by Victoria Beckham
Laconic dress
You should definitely have one of these. Silhouetted, with an interesting cut, not boring. And if the color is bright — green, pink, orange — you are guaranteed to be the center of attention. Victoria likes to combine unexpected colors — a green dress plus orange heels. And it looks incredible.
Black shades
These glasses are a must-have. Like red lipstick, like a little black dress. According to your mood, you can choose any shape, even square or round, as long as you have glasses.
Accent tights
Yes, it sounds strange, but red tights or lace tights are exactly what will make a simple look unexpectedly cool. Linen dresses, shorts, skirts — sometimes it's worth playing with textures and colors. Victoria realized this a long time ago.
Total black
There are days when you don't feel like inventing anything. Enter the black long sleeve. It's as simple as it gets and always looks stylish. It's versatile with jeans and a suit.
Pastel
Not just black alone. Victoria knows how to mix pastels for a wow effect. Lavender, beige, mint — take several at once to avoid being limited to one color.
A suit that fits perfectly
A pantsuit is love. And even if the trends shout about oversize, a fitted jacket always does the trick. It emphasizes the waist and gives confidence. Victoria knows what she's talking about.
Combination dress
Thin straps, lightweight fabric, a pastel hue, and you're ready for a date or coffee with a friend. Boho style adds a little freedom: asymmetry, lace, embellishment. It's all about lightness and femininity.
That's it — your wardrobe is ready. No frills, just what really works. And the main thing is that you can mix it all, add details and create new looks to suit any mood.
