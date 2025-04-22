What should be in the basic wardrobe of Spring 2025 — Victoria Beckham's choice

Victoria Beckham. Photo: video screenshot

Updating a wardrobe with basics is like renovating a house and replacing the electrical system: lay a solid foundation first, then think about decorating. And while TikTok dictates sheer pants and the runways dictate even stranger trends, let's remember what really comes in handy every day. Who knows more about basics than Victoria Beckham? Her style is elegant simplicity that never gets old.

So, if you're planning to update your wardrobe for Spring 2025, here's what you need to have on hand. Not just things, but your personal plan for survival in the fashion world.

Basic things this spring, recommended by Victoria Beckham

Laconic dress

You should definitely have one of these. Silhouetted, with an interesting cut, not boring. And if the color is bright — green, pink, orange — you are guaranteed to be the center of attention. Victoria likes to combine unexpected colors — a green dress plus orange heels. And it looks incredible.

Victoria Beckham. Photo: Cosmopolitan

Black shades

These glasses are a must-have. Like red lipstick, like a little black dress. According to your mood, you can choose any shape, even square or round, as long as you have glasses.

Black shades. Photo: Cosmopolitan

Accent tights

Yes, it sounds strange, but red tights or lace tights are exactly what will make a simple look unexpectedly cool. Linen dresses, shorts, skirts — sometimes it's worth playing with textures and colors. Victoria realized this a long time ago.

Accent tights. Photo: Cosmopolitan

Total black

There are days when you don't feel like inventing anything. Enter the black long sleeve. It's as simple as it gets and always looks stylish. It's versatile with jeans and a suit.

Stylish look from Victoria Beckham. Photo: Cosmopolitan

Pastel

Not just black alone. Victoria knows how to mix pastels for a wow effect. Lavender, beige, mint — take several at once to avoid being limited to one color.

The outfit in pastel colors. Photo: Cosmopolitan

A suit that fits perfectly

A pantsuit is love. And even if the trends shout about oversize, a fitted jacket always does the trick. It emphasizes the waist and gives confidence. Victoria knows what she's talking about.

Beckham in a luxurious suit. Photo: Cosmopolitan

Combination dress

Thin straps, lightweight fabric, a pastel hue, and you're ready for a date or coffee with a friend. Boho style adds a little freedom: asymmetry, lace, embellishment. It's all about lightness and femininity.

Combination dress. Photo: Cosmopolitan

That's it — your wardrobe is ready. No frills, just what really works. And the main thing is that you can mix it all, add details and create new looks to suit any mood.

