TOP 5 hottest trends that everyone will be wearing in Spring 2025

Spring/Summer 2025 is a time when fashion has decided to let its imagination run wild. And if you're wondering where to start updating your wardrobe, here's a hint.

Cosmopolitan talked about 5 top trends that dictate style, but also make it as comfortable, beautiful and lively as possible.

Trendy items for this spring

Outerwear you want to wear every day

Forget boring trench coats and discover new classics: anoraks, parkas and lightweight windbreakers. This season, they go with everything from jeans to evening gowns. It's not just about fashion, it's about comfort for every day when you're not tied to the weather.

Everything in polka dots

Seriously, this print is at its peak: small, large, white on black or colored — take your pick. A dress, a blouse, a skirt — one polka dot item has to be in your wardrobe. Because in the spring of 2025, without polka dots, you'll be in a bad mood.

Suits, but not classic

Men's suits are all the rage: voluminous jackets, loose pants and a minimum of pathos. This is a style that makes you look confident. If you like, you can add a shirt and tie or a t-shirt or top.

Soft power of balletcore

Yes, leggings, ballet flats are back in fashion, and this time for a long time — not sporty, but in a soft, ballet-like way: breezy fabrics, ties, ribbons and bodysuits. Ideal for those who value comfort but want to look beautiful and modern.

Boudoir as a lifestyle

One of the most seductive stories of the season is what once belonged only to evenings in bed: silk dresses, lace capes, pajama sets and sheer details can now be worn outdoors with confidence.

It's about confidence, lightness, and femininity without stress.

