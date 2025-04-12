Skirts to wear in Spring 2025 — Skirts to look out for

A woman in a stylish skirt. Photo: Freepik

In the spring of 2025, skirts will break into the trends and will attract everyone's attention. Midi, maxi, pleated or pencil skirts have already conquered the catwalks and are worn by every fashionista.

Novyny.LIVE will tell you which skirts are setting trends this season.

The most fashionable skirts for spring 2025

Satin skirts

It may seem that satin skirts are out of fashion and no longer make such a splash, but the biggest fashion icons like Hailey Bieber or Kylie Jenner have been seen wearing them. This season they can be worn with tops and jackets. As for shoes, delicate heels will do.

Printed skirts

This spring, skirts with bright and colorful prints will add accents and a fresh vibe to your looks. Popular prints include stripes, flowers, zigzags and polka dots.

Sheer skirts

The most interesting trend this year is sheer skirts. They look very impressive and can be worn in everyday looks. They go well with simple flip-flops and a cashmere cardigan.

There are many styles to choose from. It all depends on your style and preference. You should pick one that accentuates your figure and gives you confidence.

