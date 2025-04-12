Our social media:

UA ru

This website uses cookies

We use cookie

More information
Main arrow Fashion arrow The hottest skirts of Spring 2025 — These skirts are set to shine arrow

The hottest skirts of Spring 2025 — These skirts are set to shine

12 April 2025 17:00
Ольга Савчук - Редактор
Ольга Савчук
Редактор
Skirts to wear in Spring 2025 — Skirts to look out for
A woman in a stylish skirt. Photo: Freepik
Ольга Савчук - Редактор
Ольга Савчук
Редактор

In the spring of 2025, skirts will break into the trends and will attract everyone's attention. Midi, maxi, pleated or pencil skirts have already conquered the catwalks and are worn by every fashionista.

Novyny.LIVE will tell you which skirts are setting trends this season.

Advertisement

The most fashionable skirts for spring 2025

Satin skirts

It may seem that satin skirts are out of fashion and no longer make such a splash, but the biggest fashion icons like Hailey Bieber or Kylie Jenner have been seen wearing them. This season they can be worn with tops and jackets. As for shoes, delicate heels will do.

The most fashionable skirts for spring 2025
Stylish satin skirt. Photo from Instagram

Printed skirts

This spring, skirts with bright and colorful prints will add accents and a fresh vibe to your looks. Popular prints include stripes, flowers, zigzags and polka dots.

Trendy skirts of spring 2025
Printed skirt. Photo from Instagram

Sheer skirts

The most interesting trend this year is sheer skirts. They look very impressive and can be worn in everyday looks. They go well with simple flip-flops and a cashmere cardigan.

Які спідниці носити весною-2025
Sheer skirt for Spring 2025. Photo from Instagram

There are many styles to choose from. It all depends on your style and preference. You should pick one that accentuates your figure and gives you confidence.

Earlier, we wrote about how it's relevant to wear a skirt in the style of the 1990s.

We also told you what other skirts are trending this season.

fashion trends style skirts spring/summer
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement