Spring looks in the style of the 2000s TV show — what's back in trends

The character Carrie Bradshaw. Photo: video screenshot

Carrie Bradshaw's style has always been about daring, romance and eclecticism, which was evident even 20 years ago. But the miracle is that it is her wardrobe that is now on top again, and all these cult clothes are in the top trends for spring 2025.

Cosmopolitan told us what is in fashion again right now.

Five must-haves that deserve a place in your wardrobe

Mix of floral prints

Spring is simply impossible without floral prints, and Carrie understood this perfectly. Now, bright and bold combinations of floral patterns are at the peak of popularity again. It can be either a small, delicate floral print or larger accents on dresses or skirts. Combine with simple tops for a light look.

Floral print in the look. Photo: Cosmopolitan

Bandeau top

Strapless tops and dresses are not just a memory of the past summer, but a real trend. They are making a comeback, and it's definitely an increase in the influence of 90s fashion. This season, such tops can be combined with maxi skirts or stylish cargo pants, creating the same look of "casual chic".

Bandeau top in the look. Photo: Cosmopolitan

Animal print on shoes

Carrie was known to be a real fan of snake print, but this season, zebra and leopard are at the peak of popularity. The hottest trend is ballet flats or Mary Jane shoes with animal prints.

Print on shoes. Photo: Cosmopolitan

Romantic dress with flounces

Dresses with flounces and asymmetry are making a comeback from the 90s and look very impressive again. Small floral motifs or light drapery add tenderness and create a romantic look. And for true fashionistas, there is the boho style, which is once again on a wave of popularity.

A dress with flounces. Photo: Cosmopolitan

Pastel colors

Pastel shades are not only about dresses or blouses, but now they also adorn even strict suits, outerwear, and accessories.

The look in pastel shades. Photo: Cosmopolitan

Lavender, pale yellow, mint — these colors can add lightness and tenderness even to business looks. Carrie will definitely appreciate it.

Earlier, we wrote about which trousers from the 70s are popular again.

We also talked about stylish and versatile items for spring that will suit different looks.